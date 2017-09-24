Flames damage garage, vehicles on Youngstown's West Side - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Flames damage garage, vehicles on Youngstown's West Side

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that damaged a garage and three vehicles inside on Youngstown's West Side Sunday morning.

Heavy smoke was reported at the garage behind a home on 1099 Meridian Road shortly before 6 am.

Crews from Youngstown and Austintown Fire Departments were called out to the fire that burned a car and two four-wheelers inside.

There have been no reports of injury.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms