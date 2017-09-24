Man missing from Mercer County Corrections Center - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man missing from Mercer County Corrections Center

SHARON, Pa. -

Police are on the lookout for a man they say left a halfway house in Mercer County but never returned.

Pennsylvania State Police say 23-year-old Zachary Oddis of Pittsburgh left the Sharon Community Corrections Center on State Street. He had been given a meal pass around 6 p.m. on Friday and was supposed to return one hour later. 

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. 

