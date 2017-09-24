Three Trumbull County Jail inmates revived with Narcan - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Three Trumbull County Jail inmates revived with Narcan

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

Three inmates at the Trumbull County Jail were found unresponsive Sunday morning at about 7 am.

Police say all three inmates were revived with Narcan and taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Warren. Authorities are still looking into how drugs got into the jail.

It was just 10 days ago, the jail installed full body scanners as a way to keep drugs out. 

In late, April an inmate was suspected of overdosing.

Jail officials say the full body scanners have been effective with inmates turning over drugs on their way into the jail.

Jail officials tell 21 News they will have more information Monday including names of the three individuals and when they were booked.

