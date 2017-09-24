Three car accident sends three to the hospital in Trumbull County

An accident in Trumbull County sent three to the hospital, including a child, according to witnesses.

The accident happened around 7:30 Sunday evening at the intersection of State Route 5 and Warren Ravenna Road. According to women involved in the accident, they saw a car heading west bound on Route 5 turn in front of a car heading east bound. The cars spun out of control hitting a third vehicle. Everyone in the third vehicle said they were okay and shared with 21 News what happened after the impact.

"We heard screams. It was a little boy screaming and we found out he bit his tongue and it was just awful," said Kathy Smith, who was involved in the accident. "I opened the side door and a guy fell out, he was hurt."

"Then there was another car down in the ravine with a lady who had been not wearing her seat belt but, ended up under the dashboard and she was really hurt and crying," said Colleen Fiest, who was also involved in the accident.

The State Highway Patrol is investigating. There is no word yet on the condition of those taken to the hospital.