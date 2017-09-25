Trial set today for suspects in Youngstown murder

Two men already in prison for a robbery spree in the Columbus area are scheduled to go on trial today for the November 2016 murder and robbery of Joshua Beasley of Masury on McCartney Road in Youngstown.

David Madumelu and Daniel Kitchen are also charged with the attempted aggravated murder of two female witnesses in Youngstown back in 2016.

Police say the victim was shot, and his wallet was taken.

The two suspects, who also face weapons charges, rejected a proposed plea deal last week.

Detectives say the men were on a robbery spree for about seven to 10 days in Columbus and Youngstown.