Warren man sentenced for murdering 3-year-old boy

A Warren man has been sentenced to spend the next fifteen years to life in prison for causing the death of a three-year-old boy.

Arthur Harper, 45, sentenced on Monday after being convicted last month of murder, endangering children and felonious assault in connection with the death of Russell Cottrill Jr.

The child was injured while in Harper's care in November 2015 while the boy's mother was at work. Harper was considered mom's live-in boyfriend at the time.

The victim's mother told the court that Harper admitted to playing rough with her son before he stopped breathing.

Warren police said that the child suffered head trauma.

Harper has been in jail since Judge Peter Kontos revoked his bond and when he was convicted.