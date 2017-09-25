Salinas gets shot on nationally televised boxing card on Tuesday

Youngstown Boxer Alejandro "Popo" Salinas is getting his shot tomorrow night in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old fighter is scheduled to meet Duarn Vue (12-0-2) in a bout televised nationally on FS-1 at 9:00 pm Tuesday night.

"This is my biggest fight," said Salinas who's 8-1 with eight knockouts. "Vue is a really straightforward fighter. That's what we wanted somebody that we can prove ourselves against."

Trainer Jack Loew knows how important this fight is. "I hate to put it this way, but this is a do or die fight for Popo at this stage of his career," said Loew who's no stranger to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas while training former middleweight champion Kelly Pavlik.

"Salinas was on that big Oscar (De La Hoya) card and lost. So very, very few kids get this opportunity so soon after a loss," Loew said.

Salinas' only loss came on September 9, 2015, against Oscar Duarte, who won a split decision.

Salinas had three months to train for this fight and has his game plan is intact. "Plan A is to go toe to toe with the guy. If he can't handle my power, we'll knock him out. Plan B is to box and pick good shots and box and plan C is the point system," Salinas said.

Loew compares Vue to a Ray Mancini. "He's a nonstop fighter. We're the bigger guy, but his kid is non-stop. He's going to be in our face the entire time."

