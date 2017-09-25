Boardman woman accused of assaulting paraplegic husband

There is renewed interest in a local highway project that has been on the drawing board for decades. State route 30 is one of the heaviest traveled roadways in Columbiana county. It connects Lisbon and Canton and is part of the Lincoln Highway, the first coast to coast highway built for automobiles. But here it is still just two lanes. Columbiana county engineer Bert Dawson has been a long time advocate for changing that. "the need is there , it's just tha...More >>
A Boardman woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a bed-ridden man.More >>
Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is speaking out with a group of healthcare workers to discuss the newest healthcare bill proposal.More >>
Investigators say a Youngstown man found murdered in his South Side home suffered from multiple injuries.More >>
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the person who fell from Stambaugh Stadium last week.More >>
Authorities say a car pulling into the driveway of a central Ohio home fatally struck a 2-year-old girl who was sitting or lying on the driveway while playing.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was killed when two jet skis collided on a farm pond in rural northern Ohio.More >>
A Pennsylvania funeral director has been charged with abusing corpses and other crimes for allegedly taking cellphone pictures of the dead to "gross out" her friends and family.More >>
Philadelphia police say two people have been arrested after an ambulance's tires were slashed and some people ran in and out of the vehicle - and jumped on top of it - when it responded to a report of a fight...More >>
A 17-year-old boy has been critically wounded as police search for three people who broke into an eastern Pennsylvania apartment in an apparent home invasion robbery.More >>
Grief counselors will be at two schools on Monday after a 12-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car while walking home after getting ice cream with her younger siblings.More >>
Police and the coroner are trying to determine how a woman wound up dead on a sidewalk near a cemetery in Pennsylvania's third-largest city.More >>
Police say two people were wounded by gunfire as officers tried to break up fights and disperse large crowds outside of bars in Harrisburg.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says four people were killed when their car went off the road, hit a tree and burst into flames.More >>
An elderly Pennsylvania woman is facing a retrial next year on charges that she poisoned her son's girlfriend with antifreeze, leaving her near death.More >>
