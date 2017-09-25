Boardman woman accused of assaulting paraplegic husband

A Boardman woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a bed-ridden man.

Thirty-six-year-old Roseanne Ingram is currently facing charges of assault and domestic violence after her husband told police that she injured him.

Saturday afternoon the victim, Jeffrey Ingram called 911, saying that his wife was assaulting him.

The victim told police that he is paraplegic and relies on her for care. According to the police report, he told officers that he and his wife had gotten into an argument over her "relapsing on drugs".

The report goes on to say that Jeffrey told police that he suspected that she used some of his prescription medication to "get high".

When confronted, the victim said that she became enraged and started hitting him.

He claims in a police report that he tried to protect himself and call 911, but that she took the phone from him.

According to police, when they arrived o the scene, the victim had a lump on his face from where she allegedly hit him.

In the police report, the victim says that Ingram is his sole care provider since he cannot fully use his hands or stand on his.

Ingram is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

