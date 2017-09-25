Columbiana joins study on widening State Route 30

There is renewed interest in a local highway project that has been on the drawing board for decades.

State Route 30 is one of the heaviest traveled roadways in Columbiana County. It connects Lisbon and Canton and is part of the Lincoln Highway, the first coast to coast highway built for automobiles, but locally, it is still just two lanes.

Columbiana County Engineer Bert Dawson has been a long time advocate for changing that.

"The need is there. It's just that it's a lot of money, but the needs been there a long time," said Dawson.

Now, Commissioners in Columbiana, Carroll, and Stark counties have commissioned Cleveland State University to do an economic impact study on expanding Route 30 to four lanes. The total cost is estimated at more than $800 million.

"It's been tough getting the momentum back, but maybe this time with the new federal programs, especially the TIGER program, we're going to have a good shot at getting this thing funded," Dawson said.

The TIGER program provides federal grants for transportation improvement projects.

Business people in Columbiana County favor the project.

"I think it would be phenomenal. It would be a great economic development corridor for this county," said the CEO of Summitville Tile Company Dave Johnson.

Johnson, who also serves as the county's Republican Party Chairman, says the President may look favorably on the project.

"The Sixth Congressional District, which we're part of here, was the leading congressional district in the country in supporting Donald Trump," Johnson said.

Columbiana County Commissioners are planning to schedule a public hearing about the project, as will Carroll and Stark county commissioners.