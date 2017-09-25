AP H.S. football poll (9/25/17) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

AP H.S. football poll (9/25/17)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I
1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (16)
5-0 231
2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (8)
5-0 216
3. Lakewood St. Edward
5-0 171
4. Canton Mckinley
5-0 149
5. Centerville
5-0 144
6. Toledo Whitmer (1)
5-0 141
7. Hilliard Bradley
5-0 106
8. Huber Heights Wayne
4-1 51
9. Stow-Munroe Falls
4-1 37
10. Mentor
5-0 33  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beavercreek 13. Cincinnati Elder 12.

DIVISION II
1. Avon (14)
5-0 222
2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10)
5-0 219
3. Cincinnati Anderson
5-0 189
4. Medina Highland
5-0 144
5. Cincinnati La Salle
4-1 140
6. Sidney
5-0 105
7. Columbus Walnut Ridge
5-0 66
8. Wadsworth
5-0 58
(tie) Cleveland Benedictine
4-1 58
10. Grafton Midview
4-1 44  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Northview 34. Barberton (1) 28. Akron Hoban 18. Dayton Belmont 12.

DIVISION III
1. Trotwood-Madison (16)
5-0 235
2. Toledo Central Catholic (5)
5-0 212
3. Clyde (1)
5-0 181
4. Canfield (2)
5-0 161
5. Sandusky
5-0 124
6. Columbus Marion-Franklin
5-0 107
7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary
4-1 63
8. Medina Buckeye
5-0 56
9. Parma Padua
5-0 52
10. Franklin
4-1 36  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 25. Columbus Bishop Hartley 24. Kettering Archbishop Alter 17. Bay Village Bay (1) 15. Tallmadge 13. New Philadelphia 12.

DIVISION IV
1. Steubenville (19)
5-0 228
2. Germantown Valley View (1)
5-0 183
3. Perry (2)
5-0 180
4. Bellville Clear Fork (2)
5-0 148
5. Poland Seminary (1)
5-0 124
6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie
5-0 111
7. London
5-0 85
8. Shelby
5-0 61
9. Oberlin Firelands
5-0 58
10. Cincinnati Wyoming
5-0 57  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark Licking Valley 35. Canton South 22. Girard 21.

DIVISION V
1. Pemberville Eastwood (11)
5-0 201
2. South Range (5)
5-0 195
3. Anna (2)
5-0 182
4. Wheelersburg (3)
5-0 161
5. Portsmouth West (1)
5-0 132
(tie) Liberty Center (1)
5-0 132
7 Marion Pleasant (2)
4-0 101
8. Orwell Grand Valley
5-0 85
9. Sullivan Black River
5-0 29
10. Jamestown Greeneview
5-0 25  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Genoa Area 20. Archbold 18. Milan Edison 14. Tontogany Otsego 12.

DIVISION VI
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (20)
5-0 240
2. Mogadore (3)
5-0 195
3. Kirtland (2)
5-0 174
4. Smithville
5-0 144
5. Sarahsville Shenandoah
5-0 109
6. Nelsonville-York
5-0 99
7. Coldwater
3-2 78
8. St. Henry
4-1 77
9. Creston Norwayne
4-1 54
10. Rootstown
5-0 53  
Others receiving 12 or more points: West Liberty-Salem 43. Findlay Liberty-Benton 31.

DIVISION VII
1. Dalton (20)
5-0 229
2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (2)
4-0 197
3. Convoy Crestview (1)
5-0 191
4. Norwalk St. Paul (2)
5-0 151
5. Danville
4-1 116
6. Leipsic
4-1 111
7. Pandora-Gilboa
5-0 72
8. Windham
4-1 48
9. Minster
3-2 41
10. Sidney Lehman
4-1 32  
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lucas 23. Sycamore Mohawk 22. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21. Warren John F. Kennedy 20. Lisbon  17. Delphos St. John's 15. Edgerton 12.

