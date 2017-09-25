Fake online ads snare nine in Beaver Township prostitution sting

Authorities say they plan more operations similar to an undercover human sex trafficking sting in Mahoning County that resulted in charges against nine men, most of whom who were allegedly looking to buy sex.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's office, the suspects answered online ads posted by an undercover officer.

Eight were arrested in Beaver Township last week after exchanging messages with the undercover officer arranging for a sexual encounter for-hire with an adult female.

A ninth suspect, Jamie Webb, 31, of Salem, was arrested on charges of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, possession of criminal tools, and attempted sexual imposition.

Webb allegedly exchanged messages arranging for a sexual encounter with an officer posing as a 15-year-old girl. Webb was arrested when he arrived for a meeting in Beaver Township.

The other eight suspects, charged with soliciting, are identified as follows:

Sohail Awan, 31, Youngstown

Michael Canaday, 53, East Palestine

Joseph Geraci, 61, Verona, Pennsylvania

Ryan Grossman, 42, Aliquippa, Pennsylvania

Gary Harmon, 46, New Castle, Pennsylvania

Charles Hart, 63, Cochranton, Pennsylvania

Christopher Jones, 42, Berlin Center

Paul McHugh, 32, Salem

Hart and Canaday were also arrested on charges of possessing criminal tools, and Awan was also arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

"The demand for the sex trade is a major driving force behind human trafficking, and that is why undercover operations like this are so important," said Attorney General Michael DeWine. "We want would-be purchasers of sex to remember that they could be arranging to meet with law enforcement."

The undercover investigation which was conducted by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Attorney General DeWine's Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crimes Against Children Unit, Austintown Police Department, Beaver Township Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Mahoning County Emergency Management Administration, Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office, New Middletown Police Department, Ohio Investigative Unit, and Ohio State Highway Patrol.