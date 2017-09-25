Nine arrested during human trafficking sting in Beaver Township

Nine men from nine different counties were arrested Thursday during a human trafficking sting operation.More >>
Nine men from nine different counties were arrested Thursday during a human trafficking sting operation.More >>
There is renewed interest in a local highway project that has been on the drawing board for decades.More >>
There is renewed interest in a local highway project that has been on the drawing board for decades.More >>
Investigators have released the name of a woman who died following a fire at her Youngstown home.More >>
Investigators have released the name of a woman who died following a fire at her Youngstown home.More >>
Corrections Officers Matthew Abbot and Christopher Zadroski were fired on September 20, a letter in their disciplinary files which are a public record, states their termination was due to excessive use of force.More >>
Corrections Officers Matthew Abbot and Christopher Zadroski were fired on September 20, a letter in their disciplinary files which are a public record, states their termination was due to excessive use of force.More >>
After a change in state laws less than one month ago, Mercer County Animal Investigators have filed the first felony-level animal abuse charges in the county's history.More >>
After a change in state laws less than one month ago, Mercer County Animal Investigators have filed the first felony-level animal abuse charges in the county's history.More >>
When Mark Zuckerberg comes to Philadelphia, he does as Philadelphians do.More >>
When Mark Zuckerberg comes to Philadelphia, he does as Philadelphians do.More >>
A Pennsylvania man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy has pleaded guilty to simple assault.More >>
A man who was caught on video sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a Pennsylvania store has pleaded guilty to simple assault.More >>
Authorities say a car pulling into the driveway of a central Ohio home fatally struck a 2-year-old girl who was sitting or lying on the driveway while playing.More >>
Authorities say a car pulling into the driveway of a central Ohio home fatally struck a 2-year-old girl who was sitting or lying on the driveway while playing.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was killed when two jet skis collided on a farm pond in rural northern Ohio.More >>
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was killed when two jet skis collided on a farm pond in rural northern Ohio.More >>
A Pennsylvania funeral director has been charged with abusing corpses and other crimes for allegedly taking cellphone pictures of the dead to "gross out" her friends and family.More >>
A Pennsylvania funeral director has been charged with abusing corpses and other crimes for allegedly taking cellphone pictures of the dead to "gross out" her friends and family.More >>
Philadelphia police say two people have been arrested after an ambulance's tires were slashed and some people ran in and out of the vehicle - and jumped on top of it - when it responded to a report of a fight...More >>
Philadelphia police say two people have been arrested after an ambulance's tires were slashed and some people ran in and out of the vehicle - and jumped on top of it - when it responded to a report of a fight with...More >>
A 17-year-old boy has been critically wounded as police search for three people who broke into an eastern Pennsylvania apartment in an apparent home invasion robbery.More >>
A 17-year-old boy has been critically wounded as police search for three people who broke into an eastern Pennsylvania apartment in an apparent home invasion robbery.More >>
Grief counselors will be at two schools on Monday after a 12-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car while walking home after getting ice cream with her younger siblings.More >>
Grief counselors will be at two schools on Monday after a 12-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car while walking home after getting ice cream with her younger siblings.More >>
Police and the coroner are trying to determine how a woman wound up dead on a sidewalk near a cemetery in Pennsylvania's third-largest city.More >>
Police and the coroner are trying to determine how a woman wound up dead on a sidewalk near a cemetery in Pennsylvania's third-largest city.More >>
Police say two people were wounded by gunfire as officers tried to break up fights and disperse large crowds outside of bars in Harrisburg.More >>
Police say two people were wounded by gunfire as officers tried to break up fights and disperse large crowds outside of bars in Harrisburg.More >>