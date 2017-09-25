Nine arrested during human trafficking sting in Beaver Township

Nine men from nine different counties were arrested Thursday during a human trafficking sting operation in Beaver Township.

The sting was a joint investigation by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Austintown police, the Ohio Investigative Unit and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The arrested include:

Gary Harmon, 46, of New Castle

Sohail Awan, 31, of Boardman Township

Charles Hart, 63, of Cochranton, Pennsylvania

Michael Canaday, 53, of East Palestine

Christopher Jones, 42, of Berlin Township

Ryan Grossman, 42, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania

Joseph Geraci, 61, of Verona, Pennsylvania

Paul McHugh II, 32, of Butler Township, Ohio

Jamie Webb, 32, of Perry Township, Ohio

Charges will be filed by the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, according to Beaver Township police.