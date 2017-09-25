Nine arrested during human trafficking sting in Beaver Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Nine arrested during human trafficking sting in Beaver Township

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
BEAVER TWP., Ohio -

Nine men from nine different counties were arrested Thursday during a human trafficking sting operation in Beaver Township.

The sting was a joint investigation by the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, Austintown police, the Ohio Investigative Unit and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. 

The arrested include:

  • Gary Harmon, 46, of New Castle
  • Sohail Awan, 31, of Boardman Township
  • Charles Hart, 63, of Cochranton, Pennsylvania
  • Michael Canaday, 53, of East Palestine
  • Christopher Jones, 42, of Berlin Township
  • Ryan Grossman, 42, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania
  • Joseph Geraci, 61, of Verona, Pennsylvania
  • Paul McHugh II, 32, of Butler Township, Ohio
  • Jamie Webb, 32, of Perry Township, Ohio

Charges will be filed by the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, according to Beaver Township police. 

