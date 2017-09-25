Girard Council overturns mayor's veto on medical marijuana

Girard is now adding their name to the list of communities in Ohio willing to welcome medical marijuana dispensaries and cultivation facilities to their city.

The controversial issue has been given the okay for the second time.

Council voted Monday night to override the mayor's veto on a piece of legislation supporting medical marijuana.

"I saw it as helping the people and I think that's how council saw it too," said Council President Ranny Paolone.

But the mayor struggled to see it that way.

"Not long ago, over 30 years ago, we had a President's wife say, 'Just say no.' Now it didn't fit very well with me because we're saying, well we could profit from it so maybe we should just say yes," said Mayor James Melfi.

The mayor vetoed council's vote on a piece of legislation that set rules and regulations on facilities interested in setting up shop within city limits.

"We have some steps they would have to take over and above what they would have to take in other communities," said Councilman-at-Large John Moliterno.

It was a piece of legislation council members felt so strongly about they voted unanimously Monday to overturn the mayor's veto.

"Our job is to try and protect the city of Girard at the same time to try and encourage economic development," said Moliterno.

The mayor says it's a decision he can't change.

"We respect that and we move on to the next days business," said Melfi.

