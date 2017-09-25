"So You Think You Can Dance" contestant visits YCSD

Rudy Abreu, who competed on the 11th season of "So You Think You Can Dance," led upper level Youngstown City School District visual and performing arts students in a master class next week.

The guest artist led a master class for students in instructor Thomas Porter's class at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

On Tuesday, Abreu will visit dance classes at both East and Chaney high schools.

Originally from Miami, Abreu received his early dance training under the direction of Manny and Lory Castro.

Armed with this foundation and coupled with the passion to perform, he went on to do various reality TV shows such as Paula Abdul's "Live to Dance," "America's Got Talent,"and at the age of 18, after placing in the top eight, he toured 77 cities around the U.S. and Canada with the "So You Think You Can Dance" tour.

Shortly after, he moved to Los Angeles and started teaching at several studios, such as Millennium Dance Complex, Movement Lifestyle and has his own class at Edge Performing Arts Center.

In May of 2015, Abreu danced in Derek and Julianne Hough's "Move Live on Tour" and since then has been dancing for several different artists such as Little Mix, Noah Cyrus, and is now dancing behind Jennifer Lopez in her residency show, "All I Have," in Las Vegas.

He has choreographed for several artists including Jacky Cheung, Derek Hough and Bears Den.

Abreu continues to educate and connect with young dancers all over the country, touring with dance convention artists Simply Human.