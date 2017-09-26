Youngstown resident to help Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria

Local Youngstown resident Isabel Villaplana is partnering with Commissioner Rev. Juan Rivera of the Ohio Commission for Hispanic Latino Affairs to rally the Greater Youngstown and Warren area to provide immediate disaster relief to friends and family in Puerto Rico.

In partnership with the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration, National Guard and Convoy of Hope, the group will be able to provide immediate disaster relief to the residents of Puerto Rico.

Residents can make financial donations here or donate bottled water, diapers, wipes, baby formula, canned food and solar lights to the Outreach Center on South Raccoon Rd. in Austintown in the Wedgewood Plaza.

The Outreach Center will begin accepting donations beginning Tuesday for 30 days.

The group is looking for businesses, churches, organization and residents to partner together and bring hope and assistance to friends and family in Puerto Rico.

