Heat cancels classes at Warren's Steam Academy

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

Students at Warren's Steam Academy can thank mother nature for a day off from class.

A post on the school's Facebook page notes that high temperatures over the past few days made it difficult for students and staff, especially those on the second floor of their Elm Road building.

Because of predicted warm temperatures today, school officials have canceled classes for students.  The staff has been instructed to report to school.


 

