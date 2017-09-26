1-year-old in stroller fatally hit by truck; mom badly hurt - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

1-year-old in stroller fatally hit by truck; mom badly hurt

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.

The medical examiner's office says the boy, Troyonn Berger, died at the scene Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear why the driver of the truck went off the roadway. Police say the driver didn't appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the midday crash occurred.

The driver wasn't arrested. Investigators say the facts of the case will be presented to the prosecutor's office to determine whether a case should be pursued.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

