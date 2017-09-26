Police dog collapses, dies during pursuit of child abductors - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police dog collapses, dies during pursuit of child abductors

FOREST PARK, Ohio (AP) - Officials in suburban Cincinnati say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child, who was found safe.

Green Township police say the 7-year-old male Belgian Malinois and shepherd mix named Dino collapsed Monday night while pursuing suspects who fled a vehicle.

Police say they believe the K-9's death was due to a "medical event." A necropsy was planned.

The dog was searching for suspects in an abduction in the northern suburb of Forest Park. Police there say a woman reported being approached by masked gunmen who took money and the child and fled in an SUV.

Police say they chased the vehicle until the men stopped, jumped out and ran, leaving the child behind.

Police say one suspect was arrested. Three others are sought.

