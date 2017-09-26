NCAA assistant coaches among 10 accused of fraud, corruption

Four assistant basketball coaches from Arizona, Auburn, the University of Southern California and Oklahoma State were among those arrested on federal corruption charges Tuesday after they were caught taking thousands of dollars in bribes to steer NBA-destined college stars toward certain sports agents and financial advisers, authorities said.More >>
A Pittsburgh-area volunteer fire chief is apologizing after using a racial slur to describe Steelers coach Mike Tomlin for instructing his team to stay in a stadium tunnel instead of standing on the field for the national anthem.
High school volleyball and soccer scores from Monday, September 25, 2017.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer agree on one thing - something needs to be done about lousy locker rooms for visiting football teams in the Big Ten.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the field during the national anthem in next weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Youngstown Boxer Alejandro "Popo" Salinas is getting his shot tomorrow night in Las Vegas.
