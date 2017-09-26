NCAA coaches among 10 charged with fraud and corruption

Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto Rico

Jennifer Lopez has pledged $1 million toward hurricane relief efforts in her family's native Puerto Rico

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona Cardinals

It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in China

It's more difficult than ever to map the supply chains of Ivanka Trump's brand, raising questions about who her company is doing business with in China

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones kneeled together before the playing of the national anthem against the Arizona Cardinals

Twitter is citing "newsworthiness" and the public interest as reasons why it didn't remove President Donald Trump's declaration in a tweet that North Korean leaders may not "be around much longer.".

Twitter is citing "newsworthiness" and the public interest as reasons why it didn't remove President Donald Trump's declaration in a tweet that North Korean leaders may not "be around much longer.".

SEC chairman may face tough hearing in front of Congress after agency's disclosure that it also was victim of a hack.

SEC chairman may face tough hearing in front of Congress after agency's disclosure that it also was victim of a hack.

An Ohio man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by fake Craigslist job offers is questioning the strength of the evidence against him.

An Ohio man convicted of killing three down-and-out men lured by fake Craigslist job offers is questioning the strength of the evidence against him.

The parents of a young Ohioan who died soon after he was released by North Korea are describing the condition he arrived home in as they blast "terrorists" they say tortured him.

The parents of a young Ohioan who died soon after he was released by North Korea are describing the condition he arrived home in as they blast "terrorists" they say tortured him.

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.

U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.

The coaches work at Oklahoma State, Auburn University, Arizona and the University of Southern California.

They were among 10 people charged in New York City federal court. Others included managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company. The details will be discussed at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

In court papers, prosecutors said the FBI has since 2015 been investigating the criminal influence of money on coaches and student-athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA.

They said the probe has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid by athlete advisers, including financial advisers and associate basketball coaches, to assistant and associate basketball coaches to exert influence over student athletes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.