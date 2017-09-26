Spectacular aurora borealis time-lapse video looks unreal - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Spectacular aurora borealis time-lapse video looks unreal

Posted: Updated:

Watch Earth glow green in this stunning aurora borealis over Canada. European Space Agency astronaut Paolo Nespoli shot this time-lapse video of the northern lights from the International Space Station.

