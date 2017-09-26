Austintown police accuse West Middlesex man of soliciting sex fr - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown police accuse West Middlesex man of soliciting sex from 'teen'

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

A Craigslist ad and an Austintown cop pretending to be a teenaged boy have landed one man behind bars. 

Fifty-year-old Raymond Dillon, of West Middlesex, was arrested Monday, after unwittingly texting an Austintown Police Officer for several days. 

He is now facing charges of disseminating obscene material to a juvenile, attempted sexual conduct with a minor, attempted sexual imposition, and possessing criminal tools. 

According to a police report, officers posted an ad onto the personals section of the popular buy-sell-trade website, Craigslist, late last week. 

Officers say that they posted an ad saying that they were 18, and just two hours later received an email back from a person later identified as Dillon. Police say part of Dillon's response read "r u real? And if u are, do u like pleasuring older men". 

According to the report, the officer continued the conversation with Dillon who said he was "looking for a thin submissive type boy". 

Officers also say that Dillon went on to describe sexual acts that wanted to have performed on him, and included illicit pictures of himself. 

Authorities say that when they told Dillon they were 15-years-old he responded, texting "u r too young then". 

Dillon allegedly continued, telling them to delete all of the messages and empty their "trash", saying that he would recontact them after they said they were 19. 

Police say they continued to send messages, making it clear that they were a young boy and Dillon expressed concern that they were police saying "I must make sure this is not a setup." 

Officers say that when they looked up Dillon on Facebook, one of the pictures matched one he had sent them via email. 

That's when police set up a meeting time and location. 

The police report says that during the planned meetup, Dillon never got out of his vehicle, and instead drove off. 

Police then pulled Dillon over and arrested him. Officers say his cell phone was turned over as evidence. 

Dillon is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to answer to the charges. 
 

