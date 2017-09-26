Man claims he was too large, too weak to assault child - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man claims he was too large, too weak to assault child

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a man who claimed he was too large and weak to sexually assault a young girl.

Thirty-seven-year-old Warren Young argued he was 320 pounds and on medication at the time of the assault.

PennLive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2yrgJ4Y ) that Young was convicted on charges that include rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child in 2016.

Investigators say he assaulted the girl over several years. The sexual abuse ended when the girl told her fifth-grade teacher.

Superior Court Judge Victor Stabile ruled the victim's testimony provided enough evidence to support Young's conviction.

Young is serving a prison sentence of 48 to 96 years.

