Coroner urges relatives to claim remains set for mass burial - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Coroner urges relatives to claim remains set for mass burial

Posted: Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - The Lancaster County coroner's office is urging relatives to claim the remains of more than five dozen people who will be buried in a single grave next week.

LNP reports (http://bit.ly/2wiOYei ) the 64 cremated remains are scheduled to be buried Oct. 4 at Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery in East Lampeter Township. A public nondenominational service for the unclaimed remains has been scheduled for 1 p.m.

The number of unclaimed bodies across the state has risen over the past year. Lancaster County chief deputy coroner Eric Bieber says some cases are a result of individuals becoming disconnected from their family members as they grow older. Bieber says his office uses search engines, social media and public documents to try to track down relatives of the deceased.

Information from: LNP, http://lancasteronline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Salem car cruises need help to continue

    Salem car cruises need help to continue

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 4:42 PM EDT2017-09-26 20:42:03 GMT
    Two long-time popular events in Salem need a little help in order to continue next year. The events have become summertime traditions that benefit the city and local charities. For years the Arby's Car Cruise has attracted cruisers and car lovers every Saturday, and one weekend every June the show moves downtown for the Salem Super Cruise. It's been a labor of love for a group called the Cruisin Crew.  But the crew is getting older and will step away after this year. "And ...More >>
    Two long-time popular events in Salem need a little help in order to continue next year. The events have become summertime traditions that benefit the city and local charities. For years the Arby's Car Cruise has attracted cruisers and car lovers every Saturday, and one weekend every June the show moves downtown for the Salem Super Cruise. It's been a labor of love for a group called the Cruisin Crew.  But the crew is getting older and will step away after this year. "And ...More >>

  • Austintown police accuse West Middlesex man of soliciting sex from 'teen'

    Austintown police accuse West Middlesex man of soliciting sex from 'teen'

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-09-26 20:27:24 GMT

    A Craigslist ad and an Austintown cop pretending to be a teenaged boy have landed one man behind bars. 

    More >>

    A Craigslist ad and an Austintown cop pretending to be a teenaged boy have landed one man behind bars. 

    More >>

  • Niles sees improving finances

    Niles sees improving finances

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 4:05 PM EDT2017-09-26 20:05:54 GMT
    Niles was placed in fiscal emergency in 2014 after many of its major fund fell into the red.  In fact earlier this year, the water fund alone was in the red by nearly $800,000.  Now today the water fund is above water, sitting at over $200,000 in the black. Now as it enters the final quarter of 2017, for the first time in three years, all the major funds of the city, including water, light and its general fund have positives balances. City officials say it took a lot of har...More >>
    Niles was placed in fiscal emergency in 2014 after many of its major fund fell into the red.  In fact earlier this year, the water fund alone was in the red by nearly $800,000.  Now today the water fund is above water, sitting at over $200,000 in the black. Now as it enters the final quarter of 2017, for the first time in three years, all the major funds of the city, including water, light and its general fund have positives balances. City officials say it took a lot of har...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms