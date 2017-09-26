Niles sees improving finances

Niles was placed in fiscal emergency in 2014 after many of its major fund fell into the red. In fact earlier this year, the water fund alone was in the red by nearly $800,000. Now today the water fund is above water, sitting at over $200,000 in the black.

Now as it enters the final quarter of 2017, for the first time in three years, all the major funds of the city, including water, light and its general fund have positives balances.

City officials say it took a lot of hard work and sacrifice to make it happen.

"Citywide, the employees, administration and council, everybody has made cuts. This has not been a one plan thing. This has been a lot of plans and a lot of cuts. The union has stepped up and the employees have made a lot of sacrifices. Different departments have had to make a lot of sacrifices," said Niles Service Director Edward Stredney.

Now that their financial picture looks a little bit better, they plan to do some infrastructure improvements in the future. That means replacing some of their water lines, upgrading some of their buildings and replacing some of their vehicles.

"Sewer line replacement, road replacement to invest money into our infrastructure. We're talking about doing this 5-10 years out. Police car replacement program, fire truck replacement program. putting money into our buildings," said Stredney.

According to Ohio Revised Code, the city of Niles isn't ready to immediately get out of fiscal emergency just yet. They still need to meet some more criteria based on their financial plans.