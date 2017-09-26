Valley support groups for family members of addicts - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley support groups for family members of addicts

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
For those dealing with the addiction of a loved one, support and self-care can be immensely important. 

In the midst of a loved one's addiction, experts say that finding your own support group or structure can help guide you through the emotionally vulnerable time. 

There are a countless number of support groups, support chat rooms, blogs, and even books exist for the family members of an addict. 

Here in the Valley, two of the most recognizable support groups Al-Anon and Nar-Anon, both operate several support groups. Enough so that there is a meeting scheduled every night of the week somewhere in the Valley. 

Al-Anon is traditionally known as the companion to Alcoholics Anonymous. Al-Anon operates as a twelve step program for the family members of alcoholics. However, Al-Anon Youngstown says that they frequently deal with loved ones of drug addicts as well, and simply interchange the word "alcohol" and "drugs". 

Meanwhile, Nar-Anon, the companion to Narcotics Anonymous, is a support group for those with family members who are addicted to narcotics. 

Here are just some of the scheduled meetings for Nar-Anon and Al-Anon groups in the Valley: 

SUNDAY: 

Sunday Serenity (NAR-ANON) 
2345 Youngstown Rd.
SE Warren, OH 44484
Sahara Club
7:00 p.m.

Boardman AFG (AL-ANON)
Westminister Presbyterian Church  
119 Stadium Drive 
Boardman, Ohio
7:00 p.m.

Sunday Night Sharing & Caring (AL-ANON)
First Presbyterian Church
22 Westview Ave.
Hubbard, Ohio
8:00 p.m.

MONDAY: 

A New Day (NAR-ANON) 
29 East Broad Street
Newton Falls, Ohio 44444
Serenity Place
7:00 p.m.

Austintown Monday Night Serenity (AL-ANON)
Wickcliffe Presbyterian  Church
45 Idlewood Road
Austintown
7:00 p.m.

Mineral Ridge Monday (AL-ANON)
First Presbyterian Church
3654 State Route 46, 
Mineral Ridge
7:00 p.m. 

Boardman Family Group (AL-ANON)
Good Hope Lutheran Church
98 Homestead Ave.
Boardman
7:30 p.m.

East Liverpool Serenity Group (AL-ANON)
Salvation Army
413 East 4th St.
East Liverpool
7:30 p.m. 

Lisbon Monday Night (AL-ANON)
7300 Rose Dr.  (between McDonald's and Rite Aid)
Lisbon
7:00 p.m. 

Niles First Steps To Recovery (AL-ANON)
Glenbeigh Outpatient Center
29 North Rd., 
Niles
5:00 p.m. 

North Lima Monday Discussion (AL-ANON)
Mt. Olive United Church of Christ
410 W South Range Rd. (RT 165), 
North Lima
10:00 a.m. 

Youngstown Monday Original (AL-ANON)
Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic
2151 Rush Blvd.
Youngstown
12:30 p.m. 


TUESDAY: 

Minerva Al-Anon/Nar-Anon Family Group
204 Edgewood Drive
Minerva, Ohio 44657
First Presbyterian Church
8:00pm

Tuesday Night Girard Broadway (AL-ANON)
First United Methodist Church
22 North Market St.,
Girard
8:00 p.m. 

Kinsman Tuesday Night Smalltown Recovery (AL-ANON)
Kinsman Presbyterian Church
6383 Church St.,
Kinsman 
6:30 p.m. 

Warren Tuesday AM Al-anon Family Group (AL-ANON)
First Presbyterian Church
256 Mahoning Ave. NW,  
Warren
9:30 a.m. 

Steubenville Life Line: First Tuesday AFG (AL-ANON)
(only meets the first Tuesday of the month)
Trinity Medical Center East
380 Summit Ave.,  
Steubenville
7:00 p.m.


 WEDNESDAY:

Never Alone (NAR-ANON) 
5211 Mahoning Avenue
Austintown, Ohio 44515
Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic
7:00 p.m.

Niles Wed. Night (AL-ANON)
New Hope United Methodist Church
21 Fairview Ave., 
Niles
8:00 p.m. 

Steubenville: Life Line (AL-ANON)
Trinity Medical Center East
380 Summit Ave., 
Steubenville
7:00 p.m. 

Steubenville: Wed. (AL-ANON)
First Westminister Church
235 North 4th St.,  
Steubenville
7:00 p.m. 

Sebring: (AL-ANON)
Pine Lake Christian Church 
636 Pine Lake Road. 
Sebring
7:15 p.m.
Beginners meeting 6:30 p.m. 

Boardman Alateen 
Westminster Presbyterian Church
119 Stadium Drive 
Boardman
8:00 p.m. 


THURSDAY: 

Building Boundaries (NAR-ANON) 
219 East Fourth Street
East Liverpool, Ohio 43920
Carnegie Public Library
6:00pm
Beginner's meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Three Legacies AFG Study Group (AL-ANON)
Crossroad Church
554 South Meridian Rd., 
Youngstown
Meeting at 7:30 p.m.  
Beginners Meeting 6:45 p.m.

Boardman Poland Discussion Group (AL-ANON)
United Methodist Church - Room 204
1940 Boardman Poland Rd., 
Poland
12:30 p.m.

Boardman Thursday Night Group (AL-ANON)
Boardman Administrative Building
8299 Market St., 
Boardman
7:30 p.m. 

Warren Thursday Al-Anon Family Group (AL-ANON)
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (Sts. Cyril)
185 Laird Ave.,  
Warren
7:00 p.m. 


FRIDAY:

Just For Today (NAR-ANON)
Howland Community Church
198 Niles Cortland Rd. SE (Rt. 46)
Warren 
7:00 p.m.
Newcomer meeting at 6:45 p.m. 

Hubbard Friday Night (AL-ANON)
First Presbyterian Church
22 Westview Ave. 
Hubbard
8:00 p.m. 

Salem - The Open Minded AFG (AL-ANON)
Oxford House 
320 Benton Road., 
Salem
6:00 p.m. 

SATURDAY:

Niles Saturday (AL-ANON)
New Hope United Methodist Church
21 Fairview Ave., 
Niles
10:30 a.m.

Steubenville: Saturday Morning Serenity (AL-ANON)
St. Peter's Church
425 North 4th St., 
Steubenville
9:00 a.m.

In addition to the support groups listed there are many other resources available for family members of addicts. 

For additional help, those looking for support can get 24/7 guidance by calling 2-1-1.  

For more information on Al-Anon or Nar-Anon groups, including contact information or how to get involved visit their websites:
NE Ohio Al-Anon Groups
Nar-Anon 
 

