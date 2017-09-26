Valley support groups for family members of addicts

For those dealing with the addiction of a loved one, support and self-care can be immensely important.

In the midst of a loved one's addiction, experts say that finding your own support group or structure can help guide you through the emotionally vulnerable time.

There are a countless number of support groups, support chat rooms, blogs, and even books exist for the family members of an addict.

Here in the Valley, two of the most recognizable support groups Al-Anon and Nar-Anon, both operate several support groups. Enough so that there is a meeting scheduled every night of the week somewhere in the Valley.

Al-Anon is traditionally known as the companion to Alcoholics Anonymous. Al-Anon operates as a twelve step program for the family members of alcoholics. However, Al-Anon Youngstown says that they frequently deal with loved ones of drug addicts as well, and simply interchange the word "alcohol" and "drugs".

Meanwhile, Nar-Anon, the companion to Narcotics Anonymous, is a support group for those with family members who are addicted to narcotics.

Here are just some of the scheduled meetings for Nar-Anon and Al-Anon groups in the Valley:

SUNDAY:

Sunday Serenity (NAR-ANON)

2345 Youngstown Rd.

SE Warren, OH 44484

Sahara Club

7:00 p.m.

Boardman AFG (AL-ANON)

Westminister Presbyterian Church

119 Stadium Drive

Boardman, Ohio

7:00 p.m.

Sunday Night Sharing & Caring (AL-ANON)

First Presbyterian Church

22 Westview Ave.

Hubbard, Ohio

8:00 p.m.

MONDAY:

A New Day (NAR-ANON)

29 East Broad Street

Newton Falls, Ohio 44444

Serenity Place

7:00 p.m.

Austintown Monday Night Serenity (AL-ANON)

Wickcliffe Presbyterian Church

45 Idlewood Road

Austintown

7:00 p.m.

Mineral Ridge Monday (AL-ANON)

First Presbyterian Church

3654 State Route 46,

Mineral Ridge

7:00 p.m.

Boardman Family Group (AL-ANON)

Good Hope Lutheran Church

98 Homestead Ave.

Boardman

7:30 p.m.

East Liverpool Serenity Group (AL-ANON)

Salvation Army

413 East 4th St.

East Liverpool

7:30 p.m.

Lisbon Monday Night (AL-ANON)

7300 Rose Dr. (between McDonald's and Rite Aid)

Lisbon

7:00 p.m.

Niles First Steps To Recovery (AL-ANON)

Glenbeigh Outpatient Center

29 North Rd.,

Niles

5:00 p.m.

North Lima Monday Discussion (AL-ANON)

Mt. Olive United Church of Christ

410 W South Range Rd. (RT 165),

North Lima

10:00 a.m.

Youngstown Monday Original (AL-ANON)

Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic

2151 Rush Blvd.

Youngstown

12:30 p.m.



TUESDAY:

Minerva Al-Anon/Nar-Anon Family Group

204 Edgewood Drive

Minerva, Ohio 44657

First Presbyterian Church

8:00pm

Tuesday Night Girard Broadway (AL-ANON)

First United Methodist Church

22 North Market St.,

Girard

8:00 p.m.

Kinsman Tuesday Night Smalltown Recovery (AL-ANON)

Kinsman Presbyterian Church

6383 Church St.,

Kinsman

6:30 p.m.

Warren Tuesday AM Al-anon Family Group (AL-ANON)

First Presbyterian Church

256 Mahoning Ave. NW,

Warren

9:30 a.m.

Steubenville Life Line: First Tuesday AFG (AL-ANON)

(only meets the first Tuesday of the month)

Trinity Medical Center East

380 Summit Ave.,

Steubenville

7:00 p.m.



WEDNESDAY:

Never Alone (NAR-ANON)

5211 Mahoning Avenue

Austintown, Ohio 44515

Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic

7:00 p.m.

Niles Wed. Night (AL-ANON)

New Hope United Methodist Church

21 Fairview Ave.,

Niles

8:00 p.m.

Steubenville: Life Line (AL-ANON)

Trinity Medical Center East

380 Summit Ave.,

Steubenville

7:00 p.m.

Steubenville: Wed. (AL-ANON)

First Westminister Church

235 North 4th St.,

Steubenville

7:00 p.m.

Sebring: (AL-ANON)

Pine Lake Christian Church

636 Pine Lake Road.

Sebring

7:15 p.m.

Beginners meeting 6:30 p.m.

Boardman Alateen

Westminster Presbyterian Church

119 Stadium Drive

Boardman

8:00 p.m.



THURSDAY:

Building Boundaries (NAR-ANON)

219 East Fourth Street

East Liverpool, Ohio 43920

Carnegie Public Library

6:00pm

Beginner's meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Three Legacies AFG Study Group (AL-ANON)

Crossroad Church

554 South Meridian Rd.,

Youngstown

Meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Beginners Meeting 6:45 p.m.

Boardman Poland Discussion Group (AL-ANON)

United Methodist Church - Room 204

1940 Boardman Poland Rd.,

Poland

12:30 p.m.

Boardman Thursday Night Group (AL-ANON)

Boardman Administrative Building

8299 Market St.,

Boardman

7:30 p.m.

Warren Thursday Al-Anon Family Group (AL-ANON)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (Sts. Cyril)

185 Laird Ave.,

Warren

7:00 p.m.



FRIDAY:

Just For Today (NAR-ANON)

Howland Community Church

198 Niles Cortland Rd. SE (Rt. 46)

Warren

7:00 p.m.

Newcomer meeting at 6:45 p.m.

Hubbard Friday Night (AL-ANON)

First Presbyterian Church

22 Westview Ave.

Hubbard

8:00 p.m.

Salem - The Open Minded AFG (AL-ANON)

Oxford House

320 Benton Road.,

Salem

6:00 p.m.

SATURDAY:

Niles Saturday (AL-ANON)

New Hope United Methodist Church

21 Fairview Ave.,

Niles

10:30 a.m.

Steubenville: Saturday Morning Serenity (AL-ANON)

St. Peter's Church

425 North 4th St.,

Steubenville

9:00 a.m.

In addition to the support groups listed there are many other resources available for family members of addicts.

For additional help, those looking for support can get 24/7 guidance by calling 2-1-1.

For more information on Al-Anon or Nar-Anon groups, including contact information or how to get involved visit their websites:

NE Ohio Al-Anon Groups

Nar-Anon

