Congressman Tim Ryan reintroduces Healthy Start Reauthorization Act

Tri-County industries in Grove City is one step closer to constructing a building where they treat landfill leachate.More >>
Employers from 78 local, regional and national companies will attend Youngstown State University's Fall 2017 Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on campus.More >>
21 News wants to congratulate Healthy Living Reporter Kate Keller and her husband Patrick on the birth of their daughter.More >>
For every 1,000 live births in the United States, six infants will not live to see their first birthday. Tuesday, Representative Tim Ryan (D-OH), Evan Jenkins (R-WV), and John Yarmuth (D-KY) reintroduced the Healthy Start Reauthorization Act with the goal of ending these tragedies and the community health disparities that contribute to them.More >>
As a coach and now the President of Youngstown State University, Jim Tressel puts a lot of stock in mentoring.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will intervene on behalf of people who sue colleges, claiming their free speech rights were violated.More >>
In a typical week, the state Department of Corrections receives a list of 1,000 inmates who need to be assigned to one of its 25 correctional facilities.More >>
The Lancaster County coroner's office is urging relatives to claim the remains of more than five dozen people who will be buried in a single grave next week.More >>
A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a man who claimed he was too large and weak to sexually assault a young girl.More >>
Officials in suburban Cincinnati say a police dog died while pursuing suspects in the abduction of a 1-year-old child, who was found safe.More >>
Authorities say they'll use DNA testing to help confirm the identities of four people killed in a fiery car crash in northeastern Ohio.More >>
Cleveland police say a truck veered off a road and plowed into a woman and the stroller she was pushing, killing her 1-year-old son and leaving the mother hospitalized in critical condition.More >>
Police say an Ohio woman drunkenly drove to a sheriff's office after receiving a call to pick up her boyfriend, who had already been arrested for drunken driving.More >>
Police in Philadelphia say one man is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting at a public housing apartment complex.More >>
