Congressman Tim Ryan reintroduces Healthy Start Reauthorization Act

For every 1,000 live births in the United States, six infants will not live to see their first birthday.

Tuesday, Representative Tim Ryan (D-OH), Evan Jenkins (R-WV), and John Yarmuth (D-KY) reintroduced the Healthy Start Reauthorization Act with the goal of ending these tragedies and the community health disparities that contribute to them.

This bipartisan legislation reauthorizes the Healthy Start for Infants Program through 2023.

Since 1991, Healthy Start has served communities with high rates of infant death, prematurity and other complications by supporting the efforts of local community health partners to provide early delivery of services to mothers and families.

The long-term medical and social services associated with premature and low-birth weight babies cost American taxpayers $26.2 billion per year, with first-year expenses for the smallest surviving infants averaging $273,900.

Employers pay 12 times more, or $12 billion annually, in billed health insurance costs for babies born with complications than for those born without.

"In the most advanced nation on Earth, it should go without saying that every mother has a safe pregnancy and every baby is born healthy. Yet, in my district, an African-American baby born in Youngstown is more likely to die before age one than an baby born in Iran. That is unacceptable," said Congressman Ryan. "Healthy Start has been on the frontline of the fight to save our youngest citizens for more than 25 years. As we mark the end of Infant Mortality Awareness Month, I am proud to once again introduce legislation that preserves and builds upon the success of this program at a time when the need in our communities is so great."

"The drug epidemic continues to ravage many of our communities, and we know that babies exposed to drugs, alcohol and tobacco during pregnancy have a greater risk of stillbirth. Nothing is more tragic than the death of an infant, and we must pass commonsense measures to help mothers and babies alike," said Congressman Evan Jenkins (R-WV). "The Healthy Start Reauthorization Act will do just that, providing the tools needed to help prevent stillbirths and protect the most innocent victims of the drug crisis. I applaud Representative Tim Ryan for his leadership on this bipartisan bill, helping babies have a healthy start in life is a cause we can all support."

"Women and babies of color are disproportionately impacted by the high maternal and infant mortality rates in this country," said Dr. Haywood Brown, President of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). "ACOG thanks Representatives Ryan, Yarmuth and Jenkins for taking the lead on this effort."

"I applaud Representatives Ryan, Jenkins, and Yarmuth for introducing this important bill to continue building on Healthy Start's record of success," said Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the Association of Maternal & Child Health Programs (AMCHP).