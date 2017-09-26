YSU Career Fair to take place Wednesday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU Career Fair to take place Wednesday

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Employers from 78 local, regional and national companies will attend Youngstown State University's Fall 2017 Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on campus.

The fair provides information to individuals looking for professional full-time and part-time positions, internships or co-op opportunities and is open to all YSU students and alumni.

There is no cost to attend, but students must register at the door with their YSU ID cards.

Students are expected to dress professionally and bring several copies of their resume.

For more information, contact the Office of Career & Academic Advising at 330-941-3515.

Organizations attending the event are located below. 

  • AAA East Central
  • Allegheny Health Network
  • Alta Care Group, Inc.
  • Area Agency on Aging 11, Inc.
  • Austintown Police Department
  • Autosoft, Inc.
  • AVI Foodsystems, Inc.
  • Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)
  • Catholic Charities Diocese of Youngstown
  • Chemical Bank
  • Cintas Corporation
  • City of Youngstown
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • ComDoc, a Xerox Company
  • Comfort Keepers
  • Community Corrections Association
  • Community Skilled Health Care Centre
  • CompDrug
  • Custom Valve Repair
  • Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS)
  • Department of Natural Resources – State of Ohio
  • Dinesol Plastics, Inc.
  • Dominion Energy
  • Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)
  • Eastern Gateway Community College
  • Enterprise Rent-A-Car
  • ETI Technical College
  • Fastenal Company
  • FCI Elkton- Federal Bureau of Prisons
  • Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
  • Foresters Financial Services, Inc.
  • GBS Corp
  • George Jr. Republic
  • Giant Eagle, Inc.
  • Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course
  • Home Savings Bank
  • Homes for Kids, Inc.
  • IGS Energy
  • iHeartMedia
  • InfoCision
  • Knapp Center for Childhood Development
  • Lake Erie Correctional Institution
  • Launch Local, Inc.
  • Lawrence Co. Assoc. for Responsible Care
  • Lincoln Heritage
  • Marsh Bellofram Corp.
  • Mascaro Construction
  • MassMutual Financial Group
  • Meander Hospitality
  • Mercy Health
  • Meridian HealthCare
  • Nannicola Inc.
  • Northeast Ohio Correctional Center
  • Ohio State Highway Patrol
  • OhioGuidestone
  • Panera Bread/Dairy Queen
  • PDMI
  • Pilot Flying J
  • Preston Auto Group
  • Primary Health Network
  • Simon Roofing
  • Skylight Financial Group
  • Soft-Lite LLC
  • The Middlefield Banking Company
  • Treloar& Heisel
  • U.S. ARMY
  • U.S. District Court, U.S. Pretrial Services & Probation Office
  • UPMC
  • UPS
  • USMC Officer Selection Office
  • Verland
  • VXI Global Solutions LLC
  • Walgreens
  • Western & Southern Financial Group
  • WYSU-FM
  • Youth Intensive Services
     
