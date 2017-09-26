YSU Career Fair to take place Wednesday

Employers from 78 local, regional and national companies will attend Youngstown State University's Fall 2017 Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on campus.

The fair provides information to individuals looking for professional full-time and part-time positions, internships or co-op opportunities and is open to all YSU students and alumni.

There is no cost to attend, but students must register at the door with their YSU ID cards.

Students are expected to dress professionally and bring several copies of their resume.

For more information, contact the Office of Career & Academic Advising at 330-941-3515.

Organizations attending the event are located below.