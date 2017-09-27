Trumbull County experiencing record month for drug overdoses - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull County experiencing record month for drug overdoses

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

Trumbull County has set a record that no community wants to own. Health authorities say there have been 195 overdoses recorded in the county this month.

That is the highest number of overdoses reported for any month in the county, and there are still three days left in September.

Up until this week, the highest number of overdoses came this past March when 189 cases were reported.

So far this year the county has recorded 1,113 overdoses.

