Youngstown woman concerned for family in Puerto Rico

"Farm Day in Town" will take hundreds of first graders from Valley schools on an educational field trip starting next Monday through Friday in Sharpsville.More >>
The Mahoning valley is being asked to help send aid to hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico, where thousands of people are in need of water, food and the basic necessities of life. And many are relatives and friends of people in the Youngstown area. Ileana Ortiz is worried about her father, sister and grandparents in Puerto Rico. She's thankful they were not hurt, but says their situation is not good and they need help. "They need water, gas for their generators, and food. They h...More >>
The two men demanded all of the opiates in the store, telling the pharmacist to unlock the drug lockers.More >>
A Boardman woman has pleaded guilty to duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair while she took another child swimming.More >>
Police are investigating a report from a woman who says she was robbed right after withdrawing $600 from an ATM on Belmont Avenue.More >>
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan insists the franchise's decision to visit the White House doesn't mean the team is wading into the increasingly charged intersection of sports and politics.More >>
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he's skipping the Pittsburgh Penguins' Oct. 10 White House visit because of recent tweets by President Donald Trump.More >>
Cleveland's city council has approved spending $200,000 to scrap pay phones that have fallen into disuse across the city.More >>
ArcelorMittal is closing part of a Philadelphia-area steel plant and will lay off about 150 workers as a result.More >>
An Ohio prison inmate is expected to plead guilty to using a restraint chain to strangle a fellow inmate on a corrections transport van. Casey Pigge (pij) was able to move around within the van despite having used a brick to kill his cellmate the previous year.More >>
In a typical week, the state Department of Corrections receives a list of 1,000 inmates who need to be assigned to one of its 25 correctional facilities.More >>
The Lancaster County coroner's office is urging relatives to claim the remains of more than five dozen people who will be buried in a single grave next week.More >>
A Pennsylvania court has denied the appeal of a man who claimed he was too large and weak to sexually assault a young girl.More >>
