Youngstown woman concerned for family in Puerto Rico

The Mahoning valley is being asked to help send aid to hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico, where thousands of people are in need of water, food and the basic necessities of life. And many are relatives and friends of people in the Youngstown area.

Ileana Ortiz is worried about her father, sister and grandparents in Puerto Rico. She's thankful they were not hurt, but says their situation is not good and they need help.

"They need water, gas for their generators, and food. They have basically six days worth of food left," Ortiz said.

Her family lives in Humacao, on the east coast of the island. She remembers talking to her sister as hurricane Maria approached the island.

"You could hear in her voice how afraid they were," said Ortiz. She has received pictures from her sister of the damage where they live. "there is a lot of loss, all the homes, a lot of damage," she said.



There are ways you can help. The Outreach Center in Wedgewood Plaza is a designated collection point for aid to Puerto Rico.



"We're looking for bottled water, non-perishable can goods, baby formula, diapers, toilet paper, and batteries," said Center spokesman Ron Mauch.



The center will be accepting donations for the next 30 days, because Puerto Rico is going to need help for a long time.



"The Ohio National Guard is going to pick up them up and take it to Columbus ,then fly them to Puerto Rico ," according to Mauch.



Here are locations accepting Puerto Rico relief donations.

Outreach Center, Wedgewood Plaza, Austintown

Second Harvest Food Bank, Salt Springs Road

Youngstown Academy of Excellence, 1408 Rigby Street,

