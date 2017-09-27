Warm weather and drought sparks algae blooms in Mill Creek Park

An algae bloom in Lake Newport in Mill Creek Park is covering between 20 and 25 percent of the lake.

Officials from the Mahoning County District Board of Health said Metroparks officials noticed the significant growth Tuesday.

The spark in blooms are most likely because of the warm weather and drought across the Valley.

It's been thirteen days since measurable rain has been recorded in the area.

The Environmental Protection Agency has been notified.

Metroparks officials will be doing further testing to see if the algae is dangerous.

Lake Glacier in the park has also shown signs of algae growth.

Officials said people need to be aware of the blooms, and if they notice something unusual, to stay away from it until further testing is done.

Wednesday, Senator Rob Portman announced the Senate passed bipartisan legislation he helped author, called the Harmful Algal Blooms and Hypoxia Research and Control Act (HABHRCA).

Senator Portman worked with Florida Senator Bill Nelson to reauthorize the program in 2014 and negotiated a Great Lakes section that has ensured federal agencies prioritize monitoring and mitigation efforts in fresh water bodies such as Lake Erie.

"This legislation takes critical steps toward protecting Lake Erie and other freshwater bodies throughout Ohio and the nation from toxic algae. It is important that these water bodies are protected, as they supply drinking water to millions of Ohioans and are critical for Ohio's tourism and fishing industries," said Portman.