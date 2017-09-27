Mill Creek Golf Course bunker restoration project to begin

The Mill Creek Golf Course Bunker Restoration Capital Improvement Project is set to begin this week on the South Course.

The project will include the restoration of 36 bunkers and additional drainage work.

The South Course will be open for play during the restoration process but may be limited to nine hole play on a few of the days during the restoration process.

However, the North Course and Practice Facility will remain open for normal play and tee times.

Golf Preservations Inc. was awarded the project on September 18, 2017.

For more information about the Mill Creek Golf Course, click here.

