Feds arrest man looking for 'sniper rifle' at Boardman store

A federal grand jury will consider the case of a Jordanian man arrested for allegedly falsifying a document to buy a firearm from a Boardman outdoor supply store.

A manager at Fin Feather Fur Outfitters on Boardman Poland Road told an investigator he became concerned when Abdul Maola Al-Abadi told a salesperson that he wanted to buy a “sniper rifle for training.”

An affidavit filed in U.S. District Court says the manager told the investigator it isn't common for people to refer to firearms as sniper rifles.

The manager refused to let the sale go through and contacted federal authorities.

According to the affidavit, the manager told an investigator from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms that Al-Abadi was in the store for two to three hours, at one point having someone translate for him and also allegedly attempted to have someone else make the purchase for him.

The manager said that Al-Abadi had been in the store earlier purchasing several knives and previously bought a 9 mm pistol.

Investigators say on the form Al-Abadi filled out to purchase the handgun, he indicated he was born in Jordan but was now a U.S. Citizen, and not considered an alien.

Investigators found that although Al-Abadi is a permanent legal resident here, he is not a United States citizen.

According to the affidavit, in July 2015 Al-Abadi submitted an Immigrant visa application to the United States in which he denied ever being refused a visa or admission to the US.

A closer look at Homeland Security records uncovered that Al-Abadi's first non-immigrant visa was refused by the state department in 2007 and was refused a second time in 2012.

Al-Abadi, who admitted travel to Syria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, was refused a U.S. Visa a third time, again in late 2012.

The ATF special agent told a judge that he believed the handgun was purchased from the licensed dealer using a false statement and Al-Abadi was arrested on Wednesday.

During a hearing that same day, an Arabic interpreter was present where Magistrate Judge George Limbert sent the case to a grand jury for further consideration.

The judge set an unsecured bond of $20,000 for Al-Abadi who was also ordered to obey certain conditions during his release.