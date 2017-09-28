Youngstown Hispanic organization meeting to help disaster victims

Amid reports that enough help isn't coming quickly enough, representatives of the Valley's Hispanic community plan a meeting to organize efforts to assist victims of natural disasters in Puerto Rico and Mexico.

OCCHA, Organizacion Civica y Cultura Hispana Americana, is inviting local community organizations, businesses and anyone else interested in helping to a public meeting.

According to a media release, OCCHA is planning a course of action and is inviting others to take part.

At least sixteen people are reported dead in the wake of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where the full extent of damage is being calculated.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake killed more than 300 people in Mexico.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the OCCA Social Hall, 3660 Shirley Road., Youngstown.