Warren child says glad to be home as mom revived with Narcan

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

An 11-year-old girl told Warren Police on Wednesday that she was glad she stayed home from school to get her mom help.

The child's mother, 37-year-old Vera Weston had just been revived from a suspected drug overdose.

The police department's Street Crimes Unit was called to the Dodge Street NW home where officers say a “double overdose” was reported.

Inside they found Weston regaining consciousness after a medic had given her Narcan, the opiate overdose-reversing drug.

According to the police report, that's when Weston's daughter told them she was glad she was at home instead of school.

A man found in the basement told police he was just sleeping and refused medical treatment.

Weston was taken to St. Joseph Hospital and given a court summons to answer a charge of child endangering.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge in Warren Municipal Court where she was released on $2,500 bond, with the condition that she have no contact with her daughter unless approved by Children's Services.

The daughter has been turned over to the care of her grandmother.   

