Austintown man secretly indicted for corrupting with heroin

President Donald Trump's inaugural committee will donate money to hurricane relief efforts.More >>
Warren City Police faced another night dealing with calls of suspected drug overdoses.More >>
An Austintown man is free on $20,000 bond after being secretly indicted on a charge of corrupting another with drugs.More >>
Amazon plans to build a second large warehouse on the site of a closed shopping mall outside of Cleveland.More >>
A Republican congressman running for Ohio governor is using his first TV ads to position himself as a political outsider against three "Columbus fat cats."More >>
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) football game between Thiel College and 15th-ranked Washington & Jefferson College, originally scheduled for this Saturday, has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday evening.More >>
CSX was working to remove 25 coal cars that derailed in a Pittsburgh suburb.More >>
A Pennsylvania man will spend up to three years in prison for sharing child pornography images online despite his claim that he should be exempt from prosecution as a "third-generation nudist."More >>
A prosecutor says a Pennsylvania mother and grandmother were so strung out on methamphetamine that they were unable to properly care for the younger woman's newborn son in July.More >>
An Ohio Sheriff's Office says a system that shoots GPS-tracking darts at vehicles has led to the arrest of a man who fled after pulling out a handgun during an encounter with a deputy.More >>
A coroner has determined that a 1-month-old boy who died at his home was killed by a family dog.More >>
Emergency crews were responding to several coal cars that derailed in the Pittsburgh suburb of McKeesport, which county emergency officials say also downed some live electrical wires.More >>
A coroner says the body of a high school senior has been recovered from a Pennsylvania lake, a day after a boating accident.More >>
A judge is telling a Pennsylvania woman convicted of animal cruelty she can't possess or be in control of any animals for the next 20 years.More >>
The heads of the Interior, Labor and Energy departments under President Donald Trump are coming to Pennsylvania this week for a trio of unrelated events.More >>