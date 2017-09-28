Austintown man secretly indicted for corrupting with heroin

An Austintown man is free on $20,000 bond after being secretly indicted on a charge of corrupting another with drugs.

Anthony A. Beshara, 19, was arrested last week after the Mahoning County Grand Jury handed up the indictment alleging that he provided heroin that harmed another person.

The crime is considered a second-degree felony.

Beshara pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday.

His next hearing is set for October 3.