Penn State Shenango to offer master of nursing degree

Nurses with a bachelor of science in nursing degree will be able to study in Sharon to earn their master of science in nursing degree to become a nurse practitioner.

Penn State College of Nursing says it will offer its Nurse Practitioner master of science in Nursing degree program at Shenango campus in Downtown Sharon beginning fall 2018.

The College of Nursing’s NP program offers three degree options, with the Shenango campus offering the Family Nurse Practitioner and the Adult Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner programs.

The Shenango campus will be one of five campuses to offer the NP degree options (the others are University Park, Fayette, Hershey, and Worthington Scranton).

The M.S.N. Nurse Practitioner options enable baccalaureate-prepared nurses to acquire knowledge and clinical practice skills in the direct care of individuals, families and aggregate populations.

“Pennsylvania has a great need for providers in the rural areas.” said Director Nurse Practitioner Options for the College of Nursing Madeline Mattern “The majority of our NP graduates work in rural, medically underserved areas or health professional shortage areas, which supports the program’s mission to improve access to primary care in Pennsylvania.”

Students in the NP program can complete the M.S.N. degree and become nurse practitioners in as little as four semesters with the full-time study; however, the program is also available for those students who want to attend part-time.

The curriculum will be offered at the Shenango campus using video conferencing technology and some online courses, with clinical experiences at Primary Health Network and other healthcare facilities in the local area. Upon graduation, alumni will be eligible for national certification and state licensure in their specialty areas.

“The delivery of the M.S.N. program at the Shenango campus will provide a continuation of excellence in nursing education that Penn State has been known for in our community for more than 30 years,” said Penn State Shenango Coordinator of Nursing Joan Humphrey. “Increasing the number of highly qualified advanced practice nursing providers is critical in today’s healthcare environment.”

Penn State Shenango currently offers the registered nurse (RN) to bachelor of science in nursing (B.S.N.) degree.

The campus also partners with the Sharon Regional Health System School of Nursing to offer area residents the unique opportunity to earn a diploma in nursing (RN) from Sharon Regional and complete the RN to B.S.N. at Penn State Shenango in a seamless and timely manner.

The College of Nursing, in conjunction with Penn State Shenango, will hold a Nurse Practitioner Information Session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. For more information or to register, contact Tami Jones in Admissions at 724-983-2803.