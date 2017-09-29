Thiel College "back to normal" after norovirus outbreak

Thiel College officials said everything has returned to normal after a norovirus outbreak shut down athletics through last week and into the weekend.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health determined the culprit for the illness at the Greenville institution.

Friday afternoon, the Health Department confirmed test results from affected students who showed symptoms of the gastrointestinal illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the norovirus is a contagious virus that can infect anyone.

An individual can get it from an infected person, food or water contaminated by an infected person, or by touching contaminated surfaces.

The virus often leads to stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.

Outbreaks of the norovirus often occur in closed communities like schools, hospitals, overnight camps, residential facilities and cruise ships, where there is an opportunity for rapid person-to-person transmission of the virus.

Thiel College officials said all dorms have been sanitized and the health center has reopened.

There have also been no new reports of any sickness.

The football game that was canceled Saturday was played Monday night.