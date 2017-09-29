Jackson- Milton High School hosts Military Appreciation night at game

The Jackson-Milton High School varsity football team held a Military Appreciation Night at the game Friday night.

Before they took on McDonald High School, military members were invited out to the field.

"Here at Jackson- Milton, we support the military," stated Athletic Director Kevin Hogue. "And this is about showing our kids what our country is made of. It's a melting pot and we need to go ahead and honor everyone".

All of the fans were given American Flags. The Ohio National Guard was also at the game to speak with young fans.