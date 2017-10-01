Fourteen-year-old East Palestine girls arrested in swerving car after 2 am

Two fourteen-year-old girls face charges after New Middletown Police say they found one of them driving a car that was swerving along State Route 170 after two o'clock in the morning Saturday.

Police pulled the car over after seeing the car cross the center line several times.

The girl driving the car and her passenger both told the officer they were both sixteen and from East Palestine.

They both eventually admitted that they were actually only 14-years-old and the driver said she had taken the car without permission from her mother's boyfriend to buy food in Boardman.

Police couldn't contact the parents so the girls were turned over to relatives.

The driver has been charged with operating without a license and failure to travel in marked lanes.

Both girls were cited for a curfew violation.

The car was impounded.