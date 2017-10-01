Textbook Turmoil over fees needs addressed by Ohio lawmakers

Some school boards are getting a lesson in subtraction and reading up on Ohio's laws after being told the fees they've been collecting are not allowed.



State Representative John Boccieri sums up the problem as "text book turmoil," and tells parents what lawmakers are doing to find the correct answer or language so there are no loopholes and no ambiguity for school districts or attorneys. Lawmakers in Columbus could be reading, then rewriting state laws to make it clear districts can't add charges or fees for Chrome, or electronic text books students need to take part in getting an education. Lab fees are allowed by state law.



State Representative John Boccieri said, "If text books are used on the Chrome books on their I-pads, the law is very clear you can not be charging kids for text books. It is something that has to be worked within the cost of educating a child in the state of Ohio. New language in HB (Ohio Revised Code section 3313.642) states "no board of education of a school district shall charge a fee to a pupil who is eligible for a free lunch... for any materials needed... to participate fully in a course." West Branch will be refunding the $70 dollar fee it collected from students in the 5th and 9th grades who receive a free or reduced lunch.

Representative Boccieri said, "One section of Ohio law states no student, however another section of the law appears to allow collection of reasonable fees. This is not the intent lawmakers had when this was written into law. I believe we need to go back and address this specifically in legislation so it is clear and nothing can be subject to interpretation We don't believe the fees should be charged to any students for use of Chrome books, whether they receive a free or reduced lunch or not."



Campbell school board members say the district never charged fees to any students. Youngstown school district has not either. Board President Brenda Kimble said, "We don't charge because we are there to help children learn, not to put a hardship and worry on their parents that their children might not be equally taught because they can't afford a piece of technology. Some families have several children and this would be a burden."



Lawmakers say rewriting the state law will add up to a win for students who access to today's technology and need to learn.