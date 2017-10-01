Newcomer making a great impression to Youngstown State men's basketball team

The YSU men's basketball team held their second practice, and new coach Jerrod Calhoun continues to install his up tempo offense with a high intensity filled workout.

There's eight freshman on the roster, including Naz Bohannon, that Calhoun is counting on them to contribute right away.

The 6 foot, 6 inch tall forward has already made an impact on his teammates.

"He's just energetic all the time, everywhere not just on the court. A lot of people have false energy, he has it everywhere, in the room, in class on the court especially," said Penguins guard Francisco Santiago.

"Naz Bohannon is going to be a very good player because he plays very hard and fits our system," said YSU basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun.