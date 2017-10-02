Disney grant would create Youngstown walking trail

People may have a special place to walk on Youngstown's West Side thanks in part to the Walt Disney Company.

City Council this week will decide if it will accept a $25,000 grant from Disney and the National Recreation and Park Association to create an accessible and walkable trail within Borts Field Park.

Borts Field, located along North Belle Vista Avenue between Connecticut and Oakwood Avenues, is the site of the now-closed Borts Pool.

National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of public parks, recreation, and conservation.

The local money is among 25 grants awarded around the nation in September as part of the NRPA's Meet Me at the Park healthy living program.

The grants, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000, support projects that increase access to play spaces in local parks for children and families.