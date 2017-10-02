$1 million replacement planned for Struthers bridge

A century-old bridge in Struthers will be replaced in a couple of years according to information from the Mahoning County Engineer's Office.

Known as the Lowellville Road Bridge #15, the span over Hines Run between Center Street and Arrel Smith Road has deteriorated to the point where it no longer meets Ohio Legal Load limits, according to the engineer.

The two-span steel beam bridge was built in 1917 on stone and concrete abutment walls. The bridge was widened in 1935.

The proposed project consists of constructing a new pre-stressed concrete box beam superstructure on new abutments.

The $1,020,000 .00 project is scheduled to begin on or before June 5, 2019, and be completed by December 1, 2019.

Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout project construction with the use of a timed temporary traffic signal.