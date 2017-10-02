Auditor: More to come in Youngstown corruption probe

A Poland businessman and some of the companies he operates are charged with 105 criminal counts outlined in a corruption indictment that implicates two other unnamed businesses and five unnamed people, one of whom is a public official. Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost says there is more to come.

One of the counts alleged that 58-year-old Dominic Marchionda stole money from a golf tournament held in 2011 to benefit the Rich Center for Autism.

The other 104 counts handed up by Mahoning County Grand Jury also named Marchionda's businesses including Rubino Construction, U.S. Campus Suites, Erie Terminal Place, Wick Properties, and Villa Di Tuscany.

Charges include multiple counts of aggravated theft, receiving stolen property, tampering with records, money laundering, telecommunications fraud.

The charges come months after authorities from the Auditor of State searched Marchionda's business and home, as well as a home owned by Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, the home and the office of Attorney Stephen Garea and another woman.

Among the allegations of the indictment is one that says Marchionda and an unnamed person lied and submitted false financial records to obtain $500,000 from Key Bank.

One sentence of the indictment says that in 2009 a Youngstown based business paid a $25,000 bribe to a city official to ensure that the Flats at Wick Project would obtain city approval and to "take care of Dave".

The indictment also says that the city gave one of Marchionda's company a $2 million loan and $1.2 million in water and sewer funds to build student apartments at Madison Avenue and Elm Street.

Marchionda then allegedly returned $1 million to the city to buy land, transferred $70,000 to his own account and spend the money on medical expenses, Poland Swim Club, personal bounced check fees, the Holy Family Facilities Fund, real estate taxes, dental bills and other personal bills.

Investigators say Marchionda violated terms of his loan and water agreements with the city on other projects including Erie Terminal and Wick Properties by spending the money on himself.

According to the indictment, Marchionda spent $600,000 in funds from the city of Youngstown for personal expenses.

Investigators say in one instance, payroll sheets and other documents were falsified in order to secure a $5 million Energy Fund loan.

“What our investigators found is deeply disturbing,” Auditor Dave Yost said. “Our team has worked this investigation for more than two years. They were tenacious and tireless in seeking justice, and there is more to come.”

Marchionda attorney John McCaffrey issued a statement Monday afternoon protesting the state's characterization of his efforts as a "Ponzi scheme", saying that Marchionda believes in the rebirth of downtown Youngstown.

"He has taken dilapidated, abandoned buildings and breathed new life into them," writes McCaffrey. "He has renovated, rehabilitated and refurbished long forgotten downtown properties for modern day use. He risked a great deal, personally and professionally in pursuing his dream for Youngstown."

A summons has been issued to Marchionda to appear in court and answer the charges.

Marchionda faces the following charges:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

Three counts of Aggravated Theft, felonies of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the second degree

65 counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

15 counts of Tampering with Records, felonies of the third degree

Eight counts of Telecommunications Fraud, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fourth degree

One count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree

One count of Falsification, a felony of the third degree

One count of Attempted Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth degree

One count of Attempted Securing Writing by Deception, a felony of the fourth degree

One count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree

Rubino Construction, Inc., of Youngstown, was indicted on the following 55 counts:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the second degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the third degree

48 counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fourth degree

One count of Tampering with Records, a felony of the third degree

U.S. Campus Suites, LLC, of Poland, was indicted on the following seven counts:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the second degree

Three counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fourth degree

Erie Terminal Place, LLC, of Poland, was indicted on the following five counts:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the third degree

Three counts of Tampering with Records, felonies of the third degree

Wick Properties, LLC, of Poland, was indicted on the following 16 counts:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the fourth degree

Nine counts of Tampering with Records, felonies of the third degree

Four counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

Villas di Tuscany, LLC, of Poland, was indicted on the following 15 counts:

13 counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fourth degree

A copy of the indictment is available here