Auditor: More to come in Youngstown corruption probe

Youngstown area law enforcement and first responders say they are trained and prepared should there ever be a Las Vegas type mass casualty incident.More >>
The Attorney Generals for Ohio and Pennsylvania have joined together with more than three dozen others calling on national leaders to remove a federal law that blocks certain drug treatment facilities.More >>
A Girard man could spend up to 20 years behind bars after being convicted of rape and other sex crimes against a child in Mercer County.More >>
A Poland businessman and some of the companies he operates are charged with 105 criminal counts outlined in a corruption indictment that implicates two other unnamed businesses and five unnamed people, one of whom is a public official. Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost says there is more to come. One of the counts alleged that 58-year-old Dominic Marchionda stole money from a golf tournament held in 2011 to benefit the Rich Center for Autism. The other 104 counts handed up by Mahoning...More >>
A man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 6-year-old boy hit by a stray bullet in north Philadelphia.More >>
Philadelphia police say they're investigating after a baby that was reportedly stillborn was found in a trash bag in a home in the city's Rhawnhurst section.More >>
The Supreme Court is leaving in place the conviction of a Pennsylvania man who posted violent rap lyrics on Facebook that took aim at his estranged wife and others.More >>
Police say two unresponsive toddlers were pulled from a southwestern Ohio river and taken to a hospital after wandering away from a family gathering at a park.More >>
The State Highway Patrol says an 11-year-old child was among five people hurt in a three-vehicle crash in north-central Ohio.More >>
Police in Ohio say an officer shot and wounded two men who were threatening people with a gun during a large fight outside an Akron nightclub.More >>
State police say a Pennsylvania man falsely reported someone stole his prescription drugs in hopes the police report would persuade his doctor to prescribe even more of the drugs.More >>
State troopers fatally shot a Pennsylvania man who reportedly had a knife and was threatening neighbors, but his family said the man was merely suicidal.More >>
An Ohio university is developing a new center to train future lawyers to become experts in space law.More >>
Officials say a man died after his canoe capsized at a Pennsylvania lake over the weekend.More >>
