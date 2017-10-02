Penguins move to number 3 in FCS Coaches Poll - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Penguins move to number 3 in FCS Coaches Poll

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown State football team will play another team ranked in the Top 10 of the FCS Coaches poll this week.  

The Penguins play at South Dakota who is ranked sixth in this week's poll.

The Penguins moved up to the third spot following their win over South Dakota State.

James Madison remains the top team, followed by North Dakota State.  

Rounding on the top five are Jacksonville State and Wofford.

The Penguins and South Dakota game will be televised live locally on WBCB on Saturday at 3:00 pm

Below is the entire coaches poll:

RANK

SCHOOL

POINTS

PREVIOUS

RECORD

1

James Madison (25)

649

1

5-0

2

North Dakota State (1)

625

2

4-0

3

Youngstown State

587

T-5

3-1

4

Jacksonville State

549

T-5

3-1

5

Wofford

526

7

4-0

6

South Dakota

465

10

4-0

7

Illinois State

462

T-8

4-0

8

Central Arkansas

455

12

3-1

9

South Dakota State

438

4

3-1

10

Eastern Washington

427

T-8

3-2

11

Sam Houston State

411

3

3-1

12

North Carolina A&T

353

13

5-0

13

New Hampshire

337

14

4-1

14

Richmond

273

15

2-2

15

Villanova

271

17

3-2

16

Weber State

265

18

4-1

17

The Citadel

196

11

3-1

18

Western Illinois

171

21

3-1

19

Grambling State

169

22

4-1

20

Samford

165

23

3-2

21

Northern Iowa

153

20

2-2

22

McNeese

115

25

3-1

23

Elon

97

RV

4-1

24

Stony Brook

90

RV

4-1

25

Nicholls

30

RV

3-2
