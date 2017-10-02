Penguins move to number 3 in FCS Coaches Poll

The Youngstown State football team will play another team ranked in the Top 10 of the FCS Coaches poll this week.

The Penguins play at South Dakota who is ranked sixth in this week's poll.

The Penguins moved up to the third spot following their win over South Dakota State.

James Madison remains the top team, followed by North Dakota State.

Rounding on the top five are Jacksonville State and Wofford.

The Penguins and South Dakota game will be televised live locally on WBCB on Saturday at 3:00 pm

Below is the entire coaches poll: