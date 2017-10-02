Unseasonable Warmth Continues - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Unseasonable Warmth Continues

By Eric Wilhelm, Chief Meteorologist
The work week began on a sunny note with warm afternoon temperatures. Expect a repeat performance on Tuesday; temperatures will be a few degrees warmer.  

Although Wednesday may bring some high clouds, a warm and dry day is in the forecast once again. The Valley needs some rain and a stalled front might bring some Wednesday night into parts of Thursday. That same front may also trigger some spotty showers on Friday. 

Balmy air is back in the forecast for the weekend and early next week.  

