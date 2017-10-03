Eastern Gateway launching evening classes and Second Term Session

Eastern Gateway Community College's Downtown Youngstown Campus is offering evening courses for the first time and is launching a Second Term Session, an opportunity for anyone to enroll in classes for the fall semester.

The next round of classes begin on October 16th.

"We determined that a second half start would benefit those students who might have missed enrolling in any programs in August or September," said Arthur Daly, Dean, Eastern Gateway Community College Youngstown Campus. "This gives students a chance to continue to pursue their education."

Fourteen classes are being offered for the Second Term Session.

These classes include:

Accounting

Business

Chemistry

Biology

Communication

Education

English

Art

Sociology

Integrated Learning

History

Math

Psychology

Philosophy

All of the credits from these courses are transferable to all four-year public institutions in Ohio.

The credits also meet requirements for a student to graduate with an associate degree at Eastern Gateway Community College.

"These classes appeal to all students across the board. All of the courses offered are part of a degree program at the downtown campus," said Daly.

Registration for Second Term Session can be done online or in person at the downtown campus.

The deadline to register for new students is October 13th.

The registration period for current or returning students ends October 16th.

Each credit hour is $117, and financial aid is available for those who qualify.

Eastern Gateway Community College's downtown campus has 17 programs, including business, early childhood education, LPN to ADN, (licensed practical nurse to associate degree in nursing) machining and welding.

Eastern Gateway Community College is also the only community college in the Youngstown-Warren Area.

