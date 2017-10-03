Youngstown couple pleads not guilty to murdering woman found in freezer

A Youngstown couple remains jailed on $1 million each after pleading not guilty to charges alleging that they murdered a woman, cut up her body, and put her remains in a freezer.

Thirty-one-year-old Arturo Novoa and 34-year-old Katrina Layton went before a grand jury judge on Tuesday after being indicted earlier on charges of aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, and abuse of a corpse.

The two are charged with killing 28-year-old Shannon Graves, whose dismembered body was found in the basement freezer of a home in Campbell.

Members of Graves' family reported her as missing in June.

Novoa and Layton were arrested in July on charges of abuse of a corpse after a Campbell couple discovered Graves' frozen remains wrapped in trash bags.