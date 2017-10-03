Coroner: Northern Pennsylvania couple dead in murder-suicide

COUDERSPORT, Pa. (AP) - The county coroner says a couple found dead over the weekend in a northern Pennsylvania residence died in a murder-suicide.

Potter County Coroner Kevin Dusenbury Sr. says 23-year-old Brenton Michael Tubbs killed 31-year-old Krystal Lynn Howard before killing himself.

The couple was found dead in a Homer Township residence on Sunday. State troopers from Coudersport investigated.

The couple died sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday.

The coroner isn't saying how the couple died, only that Tubbs was responsible for both deaths.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.